Official release date on Disney+

MADRID, June 3. (CultureLeisure) –

Disney has already announced the doctor strange release date in the Multiverse of Madness on your platform. Sam Raimi’s tape, which surpassed The Batman and is already the highest grossing film of the yearwill be available on the Disney+ streaming service starting Wednesday, June 22.

The current Disney policy regarding its Marvel Studios films grants exhibitors between 45 and 60 days to project your films before they hit Disney+. This has happened, after the direct streaming premiere of black widow in the midst of a pandemic, in the last films produced by the House of Ideas What eternalSW Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. And so it will also happen with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, since on June 22 they will have passed 48 days from its premiere last May 6.

The movie starring Benedict CumberbatchChiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, and Rachel McAdams, surpassed The Batman at the end of May and has become the title that has raised the most at the box office so far in 2022.





Total, the sequel to the Sorcerer Supreme has accumulated $880 million worldwide and it could be the second movie in reach 1 billion dollars since the pandemic began. The only one that has managed to overcome that barrier is Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: No Way Home), which was close to reaching 2,000 million.

The arrival of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to Disney+ will allow Marvel fans to re-enjoy the Sam Raimi-directed film from home as they prepare for the back to theaters two weeks later with the July 8th premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder.