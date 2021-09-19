official release date, trailers and previews

– Advertisement –

West Side Story, the musical that hit Broadway in the 1950s, returns to the big screen in a modern reinterpretation of Steven Spielberg, who will make us relive the troubled love of two young people who fight against the families of a New York marked by racial hatred.

For Steven Spielberg this is a real challenge: after having done practically everything you can do in Hollywood, he decided to try his hand at a musical for the first time, revisiting West Side Story, the famous Broadway play that won ten statuettes out of eleven at the 1962 Oscars, still regarded as one of the best musicals ever made. The level to overcome is high, but it’s hard to think that Steven Spielberg, one of the best Hollywood directors, will let us down.

Waiting to be able to see it in Italian cinemas, here’s everything we know about Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

The film was produced by Twentieth Century Fox and Amblin Entertainment, with Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner writing the script. Many have been the faces of the music world who have worked together to create such an important soundtrack including Gustavo Dudamel who, in addition to being the conductor, recorded Bernstein’s music. Composer David Newman, on the other hand, took care of the adaptation of the soundtrack. Jeanine Tesori worked with the cast, Justin Peck to choreography and Matt Sullivan, in addition to the role of music supervisor, is also one of the executive producers.

The West Side Story

West Side Story is one of the most famous musicals in history produced in 1957 on Broadway with the music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and the book by Arthur Laurents.

The story is that of a forbidden love between two teenagers, which immediately leads us to think of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet: we are in the 1950s in one of the multiethnic neighborhoods of New York, the Uppery West Side, where the two live. protagonists: Tony (Ansel Elgort) a young American e Maria, a young Puerto Rican girl played by newcomer Rachel Zegler.

After meeting at a dance between the two, a love as overwhelming as it is troubled is born due to their ethnic origin that forces them to cultivate it in secret, while on the street their respective families are involved in rival gangs. The growing divisions between the Puerto Rican Sharks and the Jets threaten their love that will have to triumph over prejudice, discrimination and racial hatred with difficulty.

The story and the vicissitudes of the two young people who respond to hatred by loving each other are accompanied by many dance steps and timeless songs from American cinema, such as “America”, “Maria”, “Tonight” and “I Feel Pretty”.

The West Side Story cast

The West Side Story cast is a mix of some well-known Hollywood stars and new faces, like Rachel Zegler who emerged at the auditions among 30 thousand Latin actors and made her debut in the world of cinema with the role of Maria in West Side Story. We will see her again soon in the role of Snow White in the Disney live action.

Loading... Advertisements

Ansel Elgort, on the other hand, who will play the role of American Tony, is known for his roles in Baby Driver and The Fault of the Stars.

Anita, Maria’s best friend, will be played by the actress Ariana DeBose, exploded in recent years thanks to musicals The Prom, Hamilton And Schmigadoon!

Rita Moreno, who originally played and won an Oscar as Anita in the first film version of West Side Story of 1961, in the remake of Spielberg will be a new character, Valentina, a reinterpretation of Doc, the manager of the shop where Tony works.

Among the many other characters who will actively participate in the story in West Side Story we find:

West Side Story release date

Initially, the 20th Century Fox film studio had planned to debut in America in December 2020, then deciding to postpone it for a year, until the current official date, December 10, 2021.

Today we know for sure too the Italian release date: West Side Story will be released in all Italian cinemas on December 16, 2021, in time for the Christmas holidays.

West Side Story Italian trailer has been released

On December 15, the Italian trailer for West Side Story was released, which gives us a taste of what the two fighting lovers, Maria and Tony, will have to face.

Release date and streaming

For now we know with certainty that the release date in Italian cinemas is December 16, 2021, while it is still early to know where it will be possible to see it in streaming.

During the pandemic, with cinemas closed, Disney had used it Disney Plus to launch many of his films, creating Disney Plus Premier Access, which made it possible to see films like Black Widow And Jungle Cruise on the streaming service on the same day as the cinemas. Today, with the doors of the cinemas finally open, at first it is likely that the film-musical West Side Story will be available for a fee on other digital platforms.

Despite this, being a production of the 20th Century Fox, it is plausible to think that one day it will also be made available on the Disney + platform.

– Advertisement –