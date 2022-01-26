official release date unveiled by Valve – Nerd4.life

Valve unveiled the release date officer of Steam Deck: February 25, 2022. For those unfamiliar with it, it is a hybrid between a portable console and a PC. The Half-Life house also recalled what those who booked it must do to receive their unit.

“On February 25th we will send to those who made the reservation the first group of emails containing product orders. Customers will have 3 days (72 hours) from the time they receive the email to make their purchase, before the booking moves on to the next person in the queue. The first units will be sent to customers starting February 28, and we plan to send new batches of emails on a weekly basis.“

So, if you don’t receive the email right away, don’t worry and wait, as you may be included in the next rounds, which should follow closely.

Valve also explained how they intend to proceed with the Press, that is how it will send the test units to the experts in the sector. Interestingly, it has made public the date with the embargo on the articles:

“We will also shortly be sending units to the press for review. The embargo on reviews of Steam Deck by the press will end on February 25, but some previews and impressions may be available before that date. In the meantime, we will continue to work on the final details and refine some elements. We can’t wait to ship the Decks at the end of next month!“

Finally, he published a short summary with some additional details, for the use and consumption of the curious: