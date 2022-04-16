OFFICIAL: Ronaldo is the new owner of Cruzeiro in Brazil

Former Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazario formally signed the contract by which became a 90% owner of the Cruzeiroone of the most traditional football clubs in Brazil but currently disputes the second division of the Brazilian Championship.

Former player of the Brazilian team signed the contract on April 8 which makes it, together with its business group, the controller and manager of the SSociedad Anónima de Futbol (SAF) Cruzeiror, reported the management of the Belo Horizonte complex in a statement.

“Cruzeiro is already effectively under the management of Ronaldo Nazario and his business group. After the approval by acclamation last week by the Board of Directors of the adjustments to the contract model, Cruzeiro and Ronaldo signed the contract for the purchase of 90% of the shares“, states the note.

The signing of the final contract put an end to almost four months of negotiations and disputes since, on December 18, ‘The Phenomenon’ announced a preliminary agreement for which he expressed his desire to control and manage the soccer club that signed him at the age of 18 and in which he was born professionally.

The discovery of debts that did not appear in the initial documentation and the resistance of the counselors of the Cruzeiro to give all the power to the footballer they postponed the signing of the agreement and they even questioned it.

The initial contract stated that Ronaldoowner of Royal ValladolidI would spend a few 400 million reais (today 85 million dollars) in several years for 90% of the shares of the sports entity, and assumed the debts contracted by the team, which reach 1,000 million reais (about 212.7 million dollars).

To adjust the agreement to include debts that were not initially listed the leaders of Cruzeiro included new assets in the ceded partlike the team’s training camps.

Although the new contract is unknown, press reports indicate that Ronaldo’s outlay will be much lower than initially planned.In order to hand over its control and management to a private group, the Cruzeiro had to change its statutes to transform into a SAFthe figure by which several Brazilian clubs, such as Botafogo, Vasco da Gama Y BayThey are negotiating agreements to be assumed by business groups.

Ronaldo he only signed the contract after the councilors of the club will approve its conditions and it did so ten days before the deadline to reach an agreement expired.

“I feel honored to be able to lead the process of rebuilding the club. The fans and the market can be sure that we will not rest until we widely implement an efficient management modelethical and that offers sporting success”, affirmed the ex-striker of the Barcelona and the real Madrid cited in the statement.

The until today president of the club, Sergio Sandro Rodriguescelebrated the agreement and said he was happy to hand over command to Ronaldo and his competent team, with whom “I am sure that our football will resume its successful trajectory”.