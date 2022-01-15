OFFICIAL – Salernitana announces three positives before Lazio! What happens now – SOS Fanta

Other Covid-19 positives at home Salerno. Yesterday Stefano Colantuono called up 19 players for today’s match against Lazio. Today there are officially three new cases, as stated on the club’s website: “The US Salernitana 1919 announces that, following further checks, three other players tested positive for Covid-19“. What happens now? Salernitananews.it he tried to clarify the situation, even in fantasy football. The game is in doubt, but it could be played. The next few hours will be decisive, the match is at 18 so it is close. At the moment there are still no indications on a safe postponement, so deploy the formation as if Salernitana-Lazio were to play but knowing that it can become in doubt. In case, if the game was not played, there would be the usual 6 politicians or wait for the votes.

“It rains in the wet at Salernitana, despite the sun beating down on the city and the enthusiasm for the change of ownership. Covid continues to put its own, in fact. After the two positives that emerged yesterday, this morning in the hotel hosting the grenade collection the swabs of the other elements called up were repeated and three other infected players emerged, two of which also with symptoms. There were 19 players called up from Colantuono, already struggling with numerous absences between injuries and infections. If these three are removed, the available ones become 16, including the two aggregate elements are part of the Primavera team, Motoc and Russo.

Yesterday the CTS gave the go-ahead to the protocol for team sports on the basis of the agreement reached even after the verifications of the State-Regions conference. The official circular should soon be issued by the Ministry of Health, which will order the blocking of professional team groups only when 35% of the positive components will be reached, in order to limit and standardize the interventions of the ASL. But on what basis to calculate 35%, on the list of 25 or even with the under? Since there is still no official status from this point of view, the previous regulation drawn up by Lega Serie A is valid and provides for the obligation for teams to appear on the field if they have at least 13 players available (including a goalkeeper)., possibly also drawing on the Primavera squad, limited to players born up to 31 December 2003. Salernitana falls within this threshold, the match – albeit with great difficulties and further defections – should still be played. Unless the Ministry circular sees the light before the kick-off and the calculations in the grenade house reach the set threshold “.

