Official Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: your next Android tablet
Samsung presents Galaxy Tab A8, its new entry ticket into the world of tablets, which offers a excellent balance between hardware and software specifications. Let’s go and find out now!
- Screen: 10.5 ” WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200 pixels)
- CPU: 2 GHz octa-core
- RAM: 3/4 GB
- Archiving: 32/64/128 GB expandable (with microSD up to 1 TB)
- Rear camera: 8 megapixel with autofocus
- Front camera: 5 megapixel fixed focus
- Connectivity: LTE (optional), Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, USB-C 2.0, audio jack
- Dimenisoni: 246.8 x 161.9 x 6.9 mm
- Weight: 508 grams
- Battery: 7,040 mAh with 15 Watt charging (charger sold separately)
- OS: Android 11
Galaxy Tab A8 is a tablet meant for entertainment, streaming, learning, productivity, with the function Multi-Active Window, which makes the tablet effective as a desktop system in multitasking. Large screen, small bezels, and quality audio, thanks to four speakers with support Dolby Atmos. So Matthew Leem, Vice President of Samsung’s Global Brand Marketing Group:
In a world where work and distance learning have become the norm, tablets have become an indispensable device for many. They are the perfect tool for getting more out of our online activities, both at home and on the go. We know that people are turning to tablets more and more for video calling, online lessons, gaming and streaming, so we have equipped the Galaxy Tab A8 with brilliant new features to help connect you to a new level.
Galaxy Tab A8 will be available in colors Gray, Silver and in the new Pink Gold from end of December in Europe. Below you will find images of the tablet in the various colors, but for the price we need to update ourselves closer to the launch in Italy.