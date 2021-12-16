Official Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: your next Android tablet

Galaxy Tab A8 is a tablet meant for entertainment, streaming, learning, productivity, with the function Multi-Active Window, which makes the tablet effective as a desktop system in multitasking. Large screen, small bezels, and quality audio, thanks to four speakers with support Dolby Atmos. So Matthew Leem, Vice President of Samsung’s Global Brand Marketing Group:

In a world where work and distance learning have become the norm, tablets have become an indispensable device for many. They are the perfect tool for getting more out of our online activities, both at home and on the go. We know that people are turning to tablets more and more for video calling, online lessons, gaming and streaming, so we have equipped the Galaxy Tab A8 with brilliant new features to help connect you to a new level.