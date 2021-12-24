Official Samsung PM1743: High Capacity and Performance PCI Express 5.0 SSD for Servers | CES 2022

PCI Express 5.0 connectivity, a new 6th generation V-NAND controller and memory, are the components of the new SSD per server Samsung PM1743. Leaked in rumors some time ago, it was announced by the South Korean company in the past few hours. Currently being sampled by chipset and server manufacturers, the new PM1743 it will be produced in volumes starting in the first quarter of 2022.

Ready for server platforms Intel based on Xeon microprocessors “Sapphire Rapids“and the AMD EPYC” Zen 4 “Genoa and Bergamo projects, Samsung’s new SSD server leverages PCIe 5.0 – which reaches 32 gigatransfer per second (GT / s), double that of version 4.0 – to offer unprecedented read and write performance.

More precisely, Samsung PM1743 achieves up to 13 GB / s in sequential read and 2.5 million IOPS in random read, improving performance by 90% and 70% respectively over PCIe 4.0 products. As regards the scriptures, Samsung indicates a sequential data of 6.6 GB / s and a random one of 250,000 IOPS, which is 70% and 90% more than the previous generation model, respectively.

“In addition, the new SSD can deliver an improved energy efficiency of up to 608 MB / s per watt, an increase of approximately 30% over the previous generation. This should significantly reduce the operating costs of servers and datacenters, while also helping to lower their carbon footprint, “points out Samsung.

Samsung PM1743 will be available in capacities from 1.92 to 15.36 TB, in different formats ranging from 2.5 inches up to E3.S. “Customers who install the 7.5mm EDSFF SSDs,” explains Samsung, “will be able to double the storage density of their systems compared to the 2.5-inch and 15mm form factor. Coupled with the excellent integrity of the signal and thermal efficiency, EDSFF is ideal for most PCIe 5.0 “enterprise solutions.

Also, “the PM1743 should be the industry’s first dual-port PCIe 5.0 SSD, ensuring the operational stability of the server when the connection to a port stops working. “The package is completed by a series of functions for data security linked to a dedicated chip and advanced Root of Trust (RoT) systems.

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?

GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!