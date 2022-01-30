OFFICIAL – Samuele Ricci is a new Torino player

The midfielder born in 2001 arrives from Empoli on loan with obligation to redeem

Torino has formalized the purchase of Samuele from Empoli Curls. The midfielder born in 2001 yesterday morning – Saturday 29 January – underwent medical examinations at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino (HERE THE VIDEO) and later signed the contract with the grenade team at the headquarters (HERE THE VIDEO).

“Torino Football Club is pleased to announce that it has acquired from Empoli Football Club, on a temporary basis with the obligation – upon the occurrence of certain conditions – for the definitive transfer, the right to the sports services of the player Samuele Curls.

Ricci was born in Pontedera on 21 August 2001. Having grown up in the Empoli youth sector, he made his professional debut with the Tuscans in the 2019/2020 season, in Serie B. After two seasons among cadets, with 62 appearances and 2 goals , obtained promotion to Serie A, resulting one of the strengths of the Empoli team. In the 2021-’22 season, in his first year in the top flight, he collected 21 appearances and one goal, also earning the call-up of CT Mancini for the recent National A stage in view of the playoffs for the 2022 World Cup.

For Ricci also 9 appearances with the Under 21s, of which he was also captain, and 30 overall appearances with the Under 17, Under 18 and Under 19 national teams.

The whole Torino Football Club welcomes Ricci with a warm welcome: good work, Always Forza Toro!“

January 30, 2022

