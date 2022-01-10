OFFICIAL | Serie A, Udinese-Atalanta: appeal filed

Still chaos Covid with Serie A on the field despite the many defections: Udinese has announced an appeal for the match against Atalanta

L’Udinese not there: the Friulian club, defeated 6-2 at home byAtalanta, has made it official that he has presented a pre-announcement of appeal to the Sports Judge of the Serie A League “against the regularity of the match” between the Bianconeri and the Bergamo players.

The League had decided not to postpone the game despite the numerous absences in the team of Cioffi: 12 players were positive for Covid in the pre-match and the coach had in fact been able to have the 13 players needed to not postpone the match only by using the Primavera team. A situation that the Friulian club did not like, which had already protested after the match with the poisoned words of the sporting director Pier Paolo Marine. Now the decision to appeal with the evident intent of seeing the result not validated and to play the match again. Another chapter of the chaos that reigns in the top league due to the re-explosion of the pandemic and the considerable increase in the number of infected players among the players.

Serie A, an appeal for Udinese-Atalanta announced

The notice of appeal presented by Udinese to the sports judge was in the air after the harsh words spoken by Pierpaolo Marine at the end of the match that had seen Atalanta win 6-2.

The leader of the Friulians had spoken of “martyrdom” exposing his strong dissatisfaction with the decision taken by the Serie A League. “This race doesn’t make sense. They say you want to save the show, but what kind of show was there? – the words spoken by Marino -. There was no Udinese on the pitch and it is something that causes anger and cannot be explained “.

The manager also continued attacking the League: “He told us that our quarantined players had to play. We were told that Pereyra, who has recently undergone surgery, should also be considered eligible. Such a thing has never happened to me ”. Words that anticipated Udinese’s move which today announced an appeal.