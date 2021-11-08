Sports

OFFICIAL: Shevchenko is the new Genoa coach

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee19 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

Andriy Shevchenko, former Ukraine coach (from genoacfc.it)

With a press release published on the website, Genoa announced the hiring of Andriy Shevchenko as the new coach in place of the exonerated Ballardini. Contract for the former Ukrainian national team coach until 30 June 2024.

«Welcome, Mister Shevchenko! Genoa CFC announces that Andriy Shevchenko has reached an agreement with 777 Partners and will lead the Grifone until 30 June 2024. As a footballer, Shevchenko won, among other things, the Ballon d’Or in 2004 and the Champions League in 2003. In the his coaching career led the Ukrainian national team from July 2016 to their historic placement in the top eight teams of Europe at Euro2020. Genoa CFC and 777 Partners warmly welcome Mr. Shevchenko and wish him a fruitful job at the helm of the oldest club in Italy ».


PreviousEXCLUSIVE PG – The Spanish-American Genoa’s chain of control
FollowingThe social enthusiasm of Mr. Shevchenko
Roberto Sabatino

Born in Rapallo (GE) on May 15, 1982, he has the rossoblù DNA. Journalistic experiences at Sportitalia and Young Radio. From 2014 commentator for Serie C tv on the web channel Eleven Sports.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee19 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“Porto are always tough opponents. In 11 vs 11 Milan would not have lost against Atl. Madrid”

6 days ago

Genoa-Venice, the probable formations of the sports newspapers

7 days ago

Locatelli? Gosens? Pessina? In the Juve chest are missing the doubloons. Calendar with coating: the brain has produced yet another antiJuve wonder. Allegri awaited by an improbable job

July 16, 2021

MotoGP, Valentino Rossi and Francesca Novello become Gomez and Morticia for Halloween

7 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button