Official: Solskjaer exonerated from Manchester Utd. Bench in Carrick, then Zidane?

Now there is also the official: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is no longer the manager of Manchester Utd. The Norwegian’s fate, after yesterday’s collapse in the Premier League against Ranieri’s Watford (4-1) was already sealed, but today the club’s note has also arrived. The assignment is temporarily entrusted to deputy Michael Carrick: the Red Devils, meanwhile, are trying to bring Zinedine Zidane to Old Trafford. United are still in full swing in the Champions League, but in the Premier League they have fallen to 7th place, 12 behind leaders Chelsea.

The note

“Ole will always be a legend of the club and it is with great difficulty that we take this decision – reads the statement -. The results of the last few weeks have been disappointing, however they should not overshadow the work that Solskjaer has done in these three years to rebuild the team. team and ensure their long-term success. We thank Ole for his unremitting effort and wish him the best of luck for the future. moments lived in the role of manager. He will always be welcome in the Manchester Utd family. “