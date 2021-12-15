Tech

Official Splinter Cell Remake! In development by Ubisoft Toronto with the Snowdrop Engine

After the flurry of rumors about Splinter Cell 7, Ubisoft dissolves any reservations and officially announces Splinter Cell Remake and provides the first details on the title, starting with its nextgen nature and stealth approach.

In the message accompanying the reveal of the project, the French videogame giant confirms that the development of the title will be led by Ubisoft Toronto and will offer a game experience rebuilt from scratch using the Snowdrop Engine, the graphics engine designed by Massive Entertainment to shape the series of The Division and the future Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.

With the help of the Snowdrop Engine, the Splinter Cell Remake will feature gameplay and fully nextgen graphic sector, with a lighting system and dynamic shadows that will accentuate the stealth action experience that the series is famous for.

More information on the expected return of the Splinter Cell saga will be shared by Ubisoft in the near future; in the meantime, we leave you to the presentation video of Splinter Cell Remake packaged by the transalpine company to retrace the history of the series and discuss the ambitions that will accompany the development of the next chapter which, we suppose, will be released only on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S.

