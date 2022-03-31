Official statement from Club América on Juan Otero’s injury

One of the most controversial signings in recent years in the Águilas del Americais without a doubt the Colombian footballer Juan Oteroplayer from Santos Laguna, but many do not understand why he was hired by our club. The Azulcremas needed a midfielder for a long time, in fact it took almost a year to arrive since he asked for it at the time Santiago Solari.

That is why many had strong expectations about the kind of footballer that could arrive in this position, but unfortunately a footballer arrived who during his time at Santos was highly questioned. statistically Juan Otero He was one of the worst right-wing midfielders in Liga MX, which is why, for obvious reasons, the accusations against Santiago Baths they did not wait.

As many expected, so far the signing of Otero has been a complete fiasco, his contribution to the team has been minimal and last but not least he has recently been injured. In the meeting between America club and scratched from Monterrey, the Colombian ended up injured and therefore will be out during the next games of the Eagles.

America confirmed the injury of Colombian Otero

The Azulcremas released a statement in which they indicated that Juan Otero He suffered a second-degree sprain, so he will be out for now, but there is still no exact forecast of how long he will be out of the court.

Without a doubt, a signing that few had faith in and in the end these negative predictions have been fulfilled, since although the footballer is a very willing element, apparently his quality is not what is necessary to succeed with the biggest team in Mexico. Another wrong decision on the part of Santiago Bathsfor which the current board continues to lose credit to the fans.