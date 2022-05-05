Official statement from MLS on the situation of former Americanist Cecilio Domínguez

This Wednesday, May 4, the Major League Soccer (MLS) reported through a statement shared on social networks that Cecilio Dominguez has received approval to return to Austin F.C. after he was suspended for a month following an investigation into a domestic dispute with his partner.

“Major League Soccer today announced the reinstatement of Austin FC midfielder Cecilio Dominguez. Dominguez was suspended last month pending a League investigation into possible off-field misconduct stemming from a report of a domestic dispute with his partner.” “After a thorough investigation by T&M USA, LLC, a third-party investigative firm retained by the League, MLS has reinstated Dominguez subject to his participation in ongoing counseling,” the statement read.

It is worth mentioning that the Paraguayan played for a couple of years in the America clubwith whom he became champion in the Opening Tournament 2018 under the command of Miguel Herrera, beating Blue Cross. Later, he went to Independent from Argentina due to his poor soccer performance, so that for a while he was criticized by the azulcrema fans.

Where is Austin FC doing this MLS season?

Austin FC is currently in second place in the general table of the Western Conference with 20 points, the product of six wins, two draws and one victory. Also, note that the return to the field of play of Cecilio Domínguez will be this Sunday when they face the Los Angeles Galaxy, where the Mexican plays, Javier Hernandez.