Official | The date on which Club América will leave the Azteca Stadium

Due to the 2026 World Cup to be held in Mexico and with the idea that you have that the Aztec stadium is the site of the inauguration of the same, the renovations will begin in the building, so the America club You will have to find a house to be able to play your home games for a long time.

It is worth mentioning that there are still four years to go before the sports fair takes place, but precisely last week the president of the FIFA, Gianni Infantino visited the Mexico City and was in the Colossus of Santa Ursulaalso began a conversation with government authorities to start the remodeling work.

In accordance with what was already mentioned Opening 2022 It will be the last tournament that the azulcrema team can play in this stadium, so on December 11, 2022 the changes will begin to take shape. It is worth mentioning that because it is a World Cup year, the tournament will end early, so it is a date that will allow the competition to be fulfilled.

Where will America go?

There have been many rumors of the possible venues that would house the team, among which the Nemesio Diez, the Cuauhtemoc, the azulgrana and had even thought of emigrating to USA where there is a large number of club supporters, but everything indicates that it will be Sport City the fate of the set Coapa.