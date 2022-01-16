OFFICIAL the exemption, here is the dream for the bench: the last ones

News for the bench is coming: official exemption and the name of the possible replacement is already checked

On the bench of the Liverpool, Rafa Benitez he had written very important pages of history, even winning the Champions League. In the other part of the city, the blue one, shore Everton, the adventure however does not seem to have gone so well. Chosen to replace Carlo Ancelotti in the summer, returned to the real Madrid, Benitez has already come to an end driving the ‘Toffees’.

In fact, Everton has formalized the exemption of the Spanish manager. Fatal yesterday’s defeat against Norwich, until yesterday last in the standings. A defeat that complicated and not a little the season of a team that with Ancelotti had been close to qualifying in Europe and that now has six points ahead (and two fewer games) compared to the ‘Canaries’. This is the statement from the Liverpool club:

“Everton confirms the farewell of Rafa Benitez as technical guide of the first team. Benitez, who joined the club in June 2021, left the club with immediate effect. An update regarding the replacement will be provided “.

Everton, Rooney hypothesis for the bench

At the moment the team will, in all likelihood, come under Duncan’s leadership Ferguson, flag of the club and former second of Carlo Ancelotti. Ferguson could therefore play the role of ferryman waiting to understand who will be the next manager of the ‘Toffees’. Many coaches are currently without a team and willing to relaunch, like Frank Lampard, but the hottest hypothesis seems to lead to another son of blue Liverpool: Wayne Rooney.

Rooney, who officially retired a year ago in January 2021, is currently driving the Derby County, where he arrived in the summer of 2020 as a player-manager. Currently the ‘Rams’ are not sailing in good waters in the Championship (the English Serie B) and are in the middle of the relegation zone. The idea of ​​a return of the prodigal son teases the management, even if Rooney may not be considered ready for such an important category jump and having so little training behind him.