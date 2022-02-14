OFFICIAL, the FIGC rejects Inter’s appeal: we play against Bologna. Accepted that of Salernitana, removed the -1 and 3-0 for Udinese | First page

Nothing to do for Inter: the appeal to have the 0-3 at the table against Bologna rejected, we will have to play. There Sports Court of Appeal announced that he had rejected the Nerazzurri’s complaint, asking for victory for the match not played on 6 January (Bologna-Inter) due to the provisions of the ASL, which had blocked the dispute due to Covid. Udinese’s appeal was also rejected, and the defeat against Atalanta on 9 January was therefore approved (2-6 for the Bergamo players at the Dacia Arena in Udine).

SALERNITANA OK – He smiles there instead Salerno, whose complaint is accepted: the 0-3 at table with Udinese canceled and the penalty point canceled for the 2021-2022 sports season.

ALL DECISIONS

UDINESE APPEAL

THE SPORTS COURT OF NATIONAL APPEAL UNITED SECTIONS

composed by Messrs.:

Carmine Volpe – President

Pasquale Marino – Member

Patrizio Leozappa – Member

Lorenzo Attolico – Member

Andrea Lepore – Member (speaker)

Franco Granato – AIA representative

in the hearing set for February 14, 2022, held by videoconference, following complaint number 160 / CSA / 2021-2022, proposed by Udinese Calcio SpA on 01.27.2022, against the decision regarding the Udinese / Atalanta match of 09.01.2022 .2022;

DEVICE

Rejects the complaint in the epigraph.

It arranges the communication to the parties to the defenders with PEC.

INTER APPEAL

in the hearing set for February 14, 2022, held via videoconference, following complaint number 155 / CSA / 2021-2022, proposed by the company FC Internazionale Milano SpA on 01.23.2022, against the decision regarding the Bologna / Inter match of 06.01.2022;

DEVICE

Rejects the complaint in the epigraph.

It arranges the communication to the parties to the defenders with PEC.

SALERNITANA APPEAL

in the hearing scheduled for February 14, 2022, held by videoconference, following complaint number 154 / CSA / 2021-2022, proposed by the company US Salernitana 1919 srl on 01.19.2022, against the sanctions:

– loss of the match for 0-3;

– penalty of 1 point in the standings for the 2021-2022 sports season, inflicted on the complainant in relation to the Udinese / Salernitana match on 21.12.2021; after hearing the lawyers Eduardo Chiacchio, Francesco Fimmanò and Salvatore Sica;

uttered the following

DEVICE

He accepts the complaint in the epigraph and, consequently, in reform of the contested decision, cancels the sanctions imposed and orders the provision to be communicated to the Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie A for the consequent conduct of the competition.

It arranges the communication to the parties to the defenders with PEC.