OFFICIAL: the Lega di A will appeal against the ASL in court. ‘The protocol allows you to play. On the 9th everyone on the field ‘| First page

Today the Serie A League with an extraordinary Council unanimously approved a “protocol” for the management of the Covid emergency which aims to be superior to the decisions of the ASL to safeguard the championship and future days. With a press release the Lega Calcio also announced that will appeal to the TAR against the decisions taken by the local Asl and which led to the cancellation of 4 of the matches scheduled for today.

THE COMMUNICATION

The Lega Council today unanimously approved a “protocol”, consistent with the rules already adopted by Uefa, which establishes the obligation to take the field for teams with at least 13 players of the first team and of the Primavera (always if of age) negative results for test to detect covid-19.

The regulation adopted will allow the season to continue and complete the Serie A TIM championship, with the hope that the ASL no longer intervene with confused and inconsistent measures. which, at the moment, are causing serious damage to the Italian sports system, with devastating economic impacts and repercussions of a social nature.

In this regard, the belief remains that the decisions of the various ASLs, for various reasons, are illegitimate, therefore the Lega Serie A will appeal to all the appropriate venues. to protect the free development of their competitions, always safeguarding the health of athletes and in compliance with current regulations.

Following the publication of today’s “protocol” the confidence prevails to be able to play all the matches of the next day of January 9, finally overcoming the confusion generated by the measures of the ASL.

Finally, Lega Serie A expresses its satisfaction with today’s interventions by Minister Gelmini and the Undersecretary for Sport Vezzali, aimed at finding solutions in the interest of the regularity of the championship and safety for the players. It is hoped, in fact, that the next meeting announced by the Government will finally be able, once and for all, to identify coordination tools of the territorial ASLs and guarantee the proper conduct of the Serie A championship. TIM ensuring a uniform procedure for the management of positive situations in the teams.