OFFICIAL: the manager resigns

It’s about Marc Overmarstechnical director ofAjax who had been at the helm of the Dutch club for nearly ten years. This is the official statement released by the company in the past few hours: “Football affairs director Marc Overmars will leave Ajax with immediate effect. He made this decision after discussions with the supervisory board and CEO Edwin over the past few days van der Sar and communicated his intentions to them. A series of inappropriate messages sent to different colleagues for a long period of time they are the basis of his decision to leave the club ”. Overmars commented on what happened, apologizing: “I’m ashamed. Last week I talked about my behavior and how it was perceived by others. Unfortunately, I didn’t realize I was overstepping the line, but it has been made to realize in the last few days. I’m sorry. Certainly for someone in my position, this behavior is unacceptable. Now I see it too. But it’s too late. I see no other option than to leave Ajax. I ask everyone to leave me and my family alone ”.

Van der Sar, general manager of the Dutch company, spoke like this: “I find the situation terrible for everyone. In my role, I also feel a responsibility to help colleagues. A safe working climate is very important. We will pay even more attention to this in the near future. Marc and I have played together since the early 1990s, first at Ajax and then in the national team, and we have been colleagues in the Ajax management for almost 10 years. This path has come to a very abrupt end. – concluded the manager – We were working on something really wonderful here at Ajax, so this news will also be a blow to all those who care about our colors ”.