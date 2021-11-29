official the position of Chiellini and Bonucci!

There Juventus is present in the list for the assignment of the next Golden Ball thanks to the nominations of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini.

On your own profile Twitter, France Football is communicating the positioning of the players from the 30th position downwards.

Bonucci, Chiellini, Italy

The Juventus defender, Leonardo Bonucci it is ranked al 14th place in this special ranking, ahead of Manchester City’s Sterling.

Captain Chiellini

Giorgio Chiellini, on the other hand, captain and symbol of black and white, took the 13th position, followed by his great opponent last season: Romelu Lukaku!

The Juventus captain commented on Twitter, his thirteenth position:

“I am very honored for this thirteenth place in the prestigious classification of the Golden Ball and I thank those who voted for me. It is the culmination of the feat made together with my team-mates from the National team at the European Championships, but also of many years of victories with the Juventus shirt “.

George he then added:

“At 37 I consider it another unforgettable moment in my career”.