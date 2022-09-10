Official: the Premier stops

The Premier League is suspended. This has been reported by the English competition in an official statement. “As a show of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Premier League matches will be postponed,” explains at the start, and continues: “In honor of his extraordinary life and his contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League matchday will be postponed, including Monday night’s game. ”.

Also, a few minutes later, the Premier was followed by the Football Association (FA), which decided to suspend all official weekend matches. “Her Majesty the Queen was a long-time patron of the Football Association and she has left a lasting and indelible legacy on our national football. In a sign of respect, following the death of the Queen, English football has united to postpone all football matches between September 9 and 11, “explained the FA.

The announcement of the British Royal House on how the 12-day mourning that follows the death of Elizabeth II should be faced did not force the suspension and left the decision in the hands of the organizers. “There is no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting events, or close entertainment venues during the National Mourning period. This is at the discretion of the individual organizations. As a show of respect, organizations may consider canceling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the state funeral. They are under no obligation to do so and this is entirely the responsibility at the discretion of the individual organisations.”

It added: “If gatherings or sporting events are planned for the day of the state funeral, organizations may wish to adjust event times so that they do not coincide with the times of the funeral service and associated processions. As a show of respect, and in keeping with the tone of the National Duel, organizers may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the National Anthem at the start of sporting events or matches, and players may wish to wear black armbands.”