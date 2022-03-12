Official | The punishment that Independiente de Avellaneda will have to face for not paying América

The Independent Athletic Club is going through an economic crisis that has prevented it from paying the debt it has had since the beginning of 2019 with the America club after the purchase of Cecilio Dominguezso the team Avellaneda will be credited with a new sanction imposed by the FIFAwho is the one that governs world football.

The Argentine team acquired the Paraguayan soccer player for 6 million 583 thousand dollars, a figure that had to be covered in four payments, being in May and July 2021 and January and July 2022. The first of them was deposited in a timely manner, for a amount of one million 571 thousand dollars, however, the second payment never arrived.

For this reason, the directive of all the Eagles decided to take the case to the FIFAan organization that after analyzing the facts ruled in favor of the azulcrema team, so that the Club Atlético Independiente received a sanction of around 5 and a half million dollars, an amount that should have been paid last February.

What will be the new FIFA sanction?

The Secretary General of the Avellaneda team, Hector Maldonadohad promised to pay the debt at the end of February, but to date he has not kept his word, so once again they will be subject to a new sanction by FIFA, which consists of not be able to sign in the next market.