OFFICIAL! Toluca announces Thiago Volpi as its first reinforcement

Thiago volpi is he first great reinforcement of the Toluca ahead of the Apertura 2022. The 31-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper will live his second stage in it mexican soccer, since in 2015 he arrived to strengthen the Querétaro squad. The scarlet team seeks to get out of the bottom of the percentage table, so they are already beginning to move in the transfer market.

“On his way through Queretarothe goalkeeper gave proof of his qualityleaving a good memory in Liga MX, so now in his Return, arrives in toluca with the challenge from quarrel the ownership with Luis Garcia and Gustavo Gutierrezwith a view to becoming a benchmark in a great Mexican soccer player who, in addition, has historically had great goalkeepers,” the scarlet team said in a statement.

volpi came back to the mexican soccer after to play for 3 years with São Paulo of his country, a team with which he played a total of 174 games, conceded 180 goals and kept a clean sheet 61 times.

On his way through Queretarothe Brazilian became a Referrer for their good I acteds under the three sticks. With the Roosters he played 211 games and recorded 42 clean sheets.

Toluca also wants Jean Meneses

another one of the greats signings what andl Toluca considers doing is that of the Chilean midfielder Jean Menesesa player managed by Nacho Ambriz during his time as coach of León -the team he led to win the Guard1anes 2020-.

According to Ezequiel Gasca, both teams are close to finalizing an agreement for the Chilean to be part of Toluca’s squad for the next tournament, although whatuedan details to be finalized for Ambriz to direct again.