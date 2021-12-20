Official, Tottenham excluded from the Conference League – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

The Conte’s Tottenham is out of the Conference League. The press release arrived in the morning Uefa who awarded the 3-0 defeat against Rennes due to the inability to play the match. The match was canceled due to too many Covid cases registered among Spurs, the recovery date was initially set at December 9. In the end it was not possible to recover the match and a knockout was decided: the consequence is theelimination of the team from the new tournament and access for the Vitesse in the playoffs as runner-up in the group. Conte’s team was, together with Roma, one of the favorites for the final victory of the competition. Here is the press release: “Following several positive COVID-19 cases identified by Tottenham Hotspur FC players and staff, the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League (“ UECL ”) group stage match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Stade Rennais FC – in schedule for December 9, 2021 in London, UK – impossible to play “.