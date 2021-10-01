Official trailer and date of the Prime Video anthology series starring Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren

Appointment in June with the seven episodes of the sci-fi drama created by the creator of Hunters David Weil.

Solos, the new series of Prime Video created by the creator of Hunters David Weil, will be available in Italy from 25 June. The streaming service announces it with the diffusion of the official subtitled trailer, which offers a preview of the exceptional cast of which this anthology focused on the strange, beautiful, poignant, funny and extraordinary truths of what it means to be human makes use, or the Oscar awards Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway And Helen Mirren, the Emmy winner Uzo Aduba, it’s still Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens And Constance Wu.

Solos: What the new Prime Video TV series tells

Set between present and future, the sci-fi drama emphasizes how, even in the moments when we feel most alone, we are actually all connected through human experience. These very character-focused stories carry on the idea that even during our seeming moments of solitude, even in the most desperate circumstances (and we come from a long time that has opened our eyes to these issues a lot), in reality we are less so. than we believe.

With Solos, Weil makes his directorial debut, directing three of the seven episodes produced. The veteran of the series is also directed by Scrubs and also an established director Zach Braff And Tiffany Johnson.

