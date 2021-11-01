Official trailer of the film starring Tom Holland

Out in February 2022, here is the first official trailer of Uncharted with Tom Holland.

Uncharted, the film directed by Ruben Fleischer, is an origin story taken from the video game series of the same name and tells the adventures of the treasure hunter Nathan Drake, interpreted by Tom Holland, descendant of the famous Sir Francis Drake. While looking for his older brother Sam, the young man stumbles upon the acquaintance of Victor Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg), known as Sully, with whom Drake will befriend and who will become his mentor.

The young man is convinced that his brother has not disappeared, but is missing in a remote place not marked on any terrestrial map. Sully will show him where Sam could be, that is on a desert island, where the mythical El Dorado, the most sought-after treasure in the world, is said to be kept. Convinced that if they find the gold, they will also find Sam, the two set off on a journey, but they are not the only ones looking for the legendary treasure …

The film not only delves into the relationship between young Nathan and his older brother Samuel, but also how the friendship with the mentor was born. The cast of the film are also part of Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali And Tati Gabrielle.