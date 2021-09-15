official trailer of the film with Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively

01Distribution has released the official trailer for A little favor (A Simple Favor), film directed by Paul Feig starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, to be released in Italian cinemas on 13 December

A little favor, directed by Paul Feig (director of the female remake of Ghostbusters of 2016) on a screenplay by Jessica Sharzer (Nerve), is based on the novel of the same name by Darcy Bell – published in Italy by Rizzoli. Feig produces the film with Jessie Henderson.

In the cast of A little favor we find Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect), Blake Lively (Adaline – Eternal youth) and Henry Golding (Crazy & Rich). Alongside the three protagonists it is also necessary to mention the presence of Andrew Rannells (Big Mouth), Linda Cardellini (The Founder), Jean Smart (Legion) And Rupert Friend (Homeland).

Below is the Italian trailer and the official plot of the film: