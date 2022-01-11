Official: Two-dose vaccinees are classified as “novax”

Among the guests of Mara Venier to Sunday In wax Francesco Vaia, the medical director of the Lazzaro Spallanzani Institute for Infectious Diseases of Rome.

When the presenter said that the vaccinated had been deceived, because they were convinced that with the vaccine and the third dose they would have solved every problem, the director wanted to reply by explaining what is happening.

“We have verified that the vaccine, even in double dose, had an efficacy of no more than six, seven, nine and twelve months but of just 4, some colleagues even say 3 months. So there was a need for the third dose “.

Venier puts Vaia in difficulty, who rattles off Spallanzani’s numbers

The medical director explained: “When intercourse is to be done, it should no longer be done until the second dose, but it must be done in those who have had the booster dose, that is, the third dose”.

Then he declared the numbers of Spallanzani: “More than 90% of people hospitalized in ordinary hospitalization are not vaccinated or vaccinated up to the second dose. In intensive care we have 95% of people not vaccinated or vaccinated in double dose, and 5% vaccinated in third dose “.

About the new novax, that is, those who have not completed the cycle until the third dose, here are the statements of a doctor released to the TGR.

“A patient can only be considered vaccinated if he has also received the third dose. We have in our ward 7% of patients who have received the third dose and in intensive care, where six out of six beds are occupied, all hospitalized patients are absolutely not vaccinated “.

So people with two doses are classified as “unvaccinated” or “novax”. Considering that the third doses started on September 13, 2021 and that almost four months have already passed, will in a while even those vaccinated with three doses will be considered “unvaccinated”?