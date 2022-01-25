OFFICIAL: Udinese’s appeal rejected, Atalanta remains 6-2 | First page

Nothing to do for Udinese: the appeal rejected, Atalanta’s victory approved. The Friulian club had protested vehemently after the 2-6 collected at the Dacia Arena last 9 January, a match that the bianconeri had to play in an extreme emergency situation due to the numerous Covid cases in the team: for this reason Udinese had filed an appeal against the regularity of the match, but the Judge Sportivo gave negative feedback to the complaint and confirmed the success of Gasperini’s team.

The Sports Judge Dr. Gerardo Mastrandrea, assisted by Stefania Ginesio and the AIA Representative Carlo Moretti, took the following decisions during the meeting of 25 January 2022:

Race Soc. UDINESE – Soc. ATALANTA of 9 January 2022

Background in fact

– On January 9, 2022, the Udinese-Atalanta match was scheduled at 4.30 pm, valid for the second return day of the Serie A TIM championship;

– on 7 January 2022 CAN announced that Mr. Fabbri had been appointed as Race Director for the Udinese-Atalanta match;

– on 10 January 2022, with CU n. 133, the result of 2-6 in favor of Atalanta was confirmed, as per the match report sent by Mr. Fabbri;

– on 10 January 2022, at 6.49 pm, Udinese sent the notice of appeal pursuant to art. 65.1 lett. b) CGS;

– On 12 January 2022, at 5.47 pm, Udinese sent the appeal, with attachments, pursuant to art. 65.1 lett. b) CGS, requesting the recognition of the non-regularity of the race, the cancellation of the result achieved on the field as approved and the consequent repetition of the race on a date to be fixed;

– as disclosed with CU no. 138 of January 14, 2022, the Sports Judge set for the date of January 25, 2022 the ruling on the appeal of the Udinese company relating to the aforementioned match, inviting the parties to specify the conclusions and to file documentation within the terms provided for by the Code of Justice. Sports (Article 67, paragraphs 6 and 7, CGS);

– on 21 January 2022, at 6.43 pm, briefs were received, with attachments, produced by Udinese Calcio SpA;

– on January 22, 2022, at 10.39 pm, Atalanta BC SpA sent counter-arguments, with a request for inadmissibility and rejection, in rite and on the merits, of the proposed complaint, also attaching documentation on the facts;

– lastly, again on 22 January 2022, at 22.48, he also sent a memorandum, with accompanying documentation, to the Lega Serie A, also the recipient of the communication from the Judge pursuant to art. 67 CGS, to equally resist the appeal of Udinese Calcio;

– the available documentation can be considered sufficient to take the decisions of strict relevance of this Sporting Judge with regard to the race in the epigraph.

Considered

Udinese Calcio essentially asks for the cancellation of the outcome of the match in the epigraph, as reported by the match director and subsequently approved by this judge, noting that the request for postponement of the dispute of the match was unjustly denied even though it remained in the case in point, “the asymmetry of the preparation for the competition resulting from the validity and cogency of the provision of the territorial health authority” and therefore a clear-cut and unacceptable situation of “not surmountable imbalance in the technical potential of the contending teams, such as not to allow us to consider the overall development of the match and the result accrued on the field conform to the rules “.

All, therefore, “in contempt of the more scholastic, solar and indeed associative principles of good faith and competitive regularity, as well as loyalty, correctness and probity, given that Udinese still honored the commitment by taking the field, but in athletic conditions , psycho-physical and “mortifying” tactics, with half squad absent due to COVID (also relevant with the new Protocol …), consequently suffering the humiliating defeat for 2-6 “. Situation of fact, and adverse outcome, which could have been peacefully avoided, by only respecting the conditions of equality in the competition (rectius in the conduct of the race), and therefore granting the invoked postponement, denied to the applicant but granted to other associations affected by the same problems decimation of the squad due to COVID-19.

The result of the field, and the consequent homologation, would therefore be illegitimate for violation of art. 48, paragraph 3, of the federal NOIF, according to which “in all the matches of the official activity, the clubs are obliged to field their teams in the best formation allowed by their technical situation”, since the complainant company was unable to to comply with this obligation for reasons not attributable to itself, and more generally for violation of the general principles of reasonableness and equality, sanctioned by the Constitution (Article 3), given that the regularity in the conduct of competitions constitutes an expression of the very general principle of equality and the obligation to guarantee a level playing field between the competitors, and therefore of the regularity of the sporting competition, necessarily has a publicistic nature and constitutes the “guiding star”, the institutional aim to which all the activities carried out by the sports institutions must aim.

The decision to impose the dispute of the tender without consenting to any postponement (even short, to the extent of a few days, which would have avoided the carrying out of “a race falsified a priori, as it happened instead”), entailed the violation of the aforementioned principles general, resulting in an objective impairment of the professional capacity of athletes, not only from a physical point of view (lack of training), but also from a psychological point of view (fear of accidents), with repercussions therefore also on the equally fundamental principle of health protection (art.32 Cost.).

Therefore, in the face of the formal and absolute impediment of the Health Authority (home isolation for the group-team), already recognized by sporting jurisprudence as a case of “force majeure”, preclusive of the possibility of taking part in the competition and therefore a valid exemption pursuant to ‘art. 55 of the NOIF, this Judge is ultimately asked to set aside, as manifestly illegitimate, the Urgent Rules introduced by the Serie A League on 6 January 2022 (CU no.126, later replaced by the new regulation referred to in CU LNP n.141), in the part in which they required the clubs to participate in the competitions organized by the same league – if one or more players of the same club tested positive for the Sars-COVID-2 virus – in the event that the clubs in question had at least 13 players (of which at least one goalkeeper) among those enrolled in the first team squads or in the Primavera squad born by 31 December 2003 who had negative tests within the set deadlines.

Indeed, a council measure that the complainant herself gives notice of having contested before the federal judges of the national federal court of first instance (disciplinary section).

The conduct of taking the field in any way, the complainant insists, could be considered acquiescence for juridical-legal purposes (art. 329 of the Italian Civil Code).

Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio, which appeared in court, counter-argued in relation to the complaints raised by the Friulian company, preliminarily pleading the inadmissibility and / or inadmissibility of the proposed encumbrance in the rite, and in any case firmly reaffirming on the merits the regularity of the match played, also in accordance with the current Rules of the Game of Football (in particular Rule No. 3).

The Lega Nazionale Professionisti di Serie A also intervened in the trial, with a specific memorandum of incorporation, summarizing the evolution of the situation in fact (including the judicial rulings, and in particular the monochromatic precautionary decree n.1 dated 8 January 2022 of the President of the TAR Friuli VG, which, accepting the requests of the League – today’s complainant inert – suspended the provision on 5 January 2022 of the Prevention Department of the Friuli Centrale Healthcare Company in the part in which it had in any case the prohibition to practice team sports of contact from 5 to 9 January 2022 also for all subjects subjected to self-supervision thus preventing the activity “on the bill”) and of the regulatory framework, requesting the rejection of the appeal for groundlessness of the reasons given, not without pleading too, in point of rite, profiles of inadmissibility of the encumbrance, with regard – in particular – to the non-reclaimability of the associative measures on a formation of the calendars, as well as on the date and time of the start of the race, pursuant to art. 29 League Statute-Regulations and the non-contestability in this seat of the Rules dictated by CU n. 126 of January 6, 2022.

The groundlessness of the reasons raised in the appeal under discussion, which, having regard to the narrow margins of evaluation allowed to this Sports Judge on the question submitted, cannot be favorably defined on the merits, allows to disregard the objections of inadmissibility of the appeal raised by the respondent parties , even if the complaints alleged “as a precaution” against the Rules introduced by the Lega Council with CU no. 126, however challenged by the applicant before the federal justice (TFN) in accordance with art. 9.10 of the League Regulations Statute, could not in any case be subject to scrutiny by this same Judge, to which, however, no rule of the state system, but not even of the sports system, attributes the power to set aside the rules for alleged illegitimacy profiles. of the sporting system itself.

Nor is it up to this Sports Justice Body to review the correctness of the organizational measures issued (or possibly denied) by the Association, with particular regard to the failure to grant the postponement of the race (on which, unlike other similar cases, it could be excluded up to immediately the agreement of the sporting counterpart, soon engaged in another official meeting).

Having said this, it must be said that the match in question, approved by this Judge, appears to have been played, as far as it can be questioned, according to the canons of the most complete regularity, also having regard to the minimum requirements of the Fundamental Rules of Football (in particular Law 3) on the number of players and the composition of the teams. The match was then duly completed, as per the referee report of the designated match director.

Nor indeed can there be input, in an invalidating sense of the very regularity of the match, considerations on the presumed technical imbalance that would derive from the lack of preparation or from absences due to COVID (absences that certainly afflicted not only the complainant team).

The art. 48 of the NOIF, also invoked by the complainant, in the part which states, in paragraph 3, that “in all the matches of the official activity, the companies are obliged to field their teams in the best formation allowed by their technical situation” , it is clearly a rule aimed at guaranteeing the regularity and sportsmanship of the competitions, apart from the position and ranking interests, and to this end it introduces a clear “obligation” to field the best possible formation always and in any case, which cannot however translate into , as instead the applicant would like, in an alleged “right” to field the best possible formation, which in this case would have been harmed by the “imposition” to play. Interpretation that would lead to the paradoxical consequences of being able to contest every race played, even in the face of a single absence in the reference team.

Rejects the appeal of Soc. Udinese Calcio and confirms the result of the match in the epigraph as approved with CU n. 133 of 10 January 2022.

The Sports Judge: dr. Gerardo Mastrandrea