OFFICIAL: Venice, Cuisance taken from Bayern Munich outright: contract until 2025

Now it’s official: Michael Cuisance is a player of Venezia. This is the statement from the orange-green club: “Venezia FC announce that the purchase of French midfielder Michaël Cuisance, 22, from FC Bayern Munich has been defined. Cuisance has signed a contract expiring on 30 June 2025.

Born in Strasbourg, Cuisance began his career in RC Strasbourg’s youth academy, moving on to SC Schiltigheim and AS Nancy, before joining Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga at the age of 17.

In 2017/18, Cuisance becomes the youngest Gladbach player to start a game as a Bundesliga starter, then collecting a total of 24 league appearances at the end of the season, nine of which from the first minute, which will allow him to be awarded by fans of the Player of the Season award. Despite being used less consistently in the following season, reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich secured its performance in August 2019.

In his debut season at Bayern, Cuisance made 10 appearances, including three as a starter, performances adorned with plays such as the one that led to the extraordinary goal against Wolfsburg in the last round of the league, thus contributing to the successes of a historic season in which the Bavarians will go on to win the Bundesliga, the German Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

The following season, Bayern loaned Cuisance to Olympique Marseille, where the Frenchman made 23 appearances enhanced by two goals in Ligue 1, and six appearances in the UEFA Champions League.

In the current 2021/22 season, Cuisance took the field as a substitute on two occasions for Bayern, one in the Bundesliga and one in the German Cup.

On an international level, Cuisance represented the colors of France from the Under 16 to the Under 20, with a total of 46 appearances in the youth teams, including 4 appearances with two goals and an assist in the 2019 U-20 World Cup.

Welcome, Michaël “.