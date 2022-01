official

Maximilian Ullmann is a new footballer of Venice. Here is the full press release from the Venetian club: “Venezia FC announce that they have permanently acquired Austrian left-back Maximilian Ullmann from Rapid Vienna. Ullmann, 25, has signed a contract that will bind him to the club until the end of the 2023 season / 24.

Ullmann has spent the last two and a half seasons at Rapid Vienna, making 77 appearances enhanced by four goals and nine assists in the Austrian Bundesliga, to which are added 19 appearances and an assist in European competitions, performances that have helped the Viennese club to to finish second in the league behind Red Bull Salzburg in both the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons. Before joining the Austrian capital’s team, he played in LASK for 5 seasons, a club in which he earned a place as a starter in the first team, thus collecting 58 appearances adorned with nine goals and two assists in the Austrian Bundesliga.

On an international level, Ullmann represented his country in the Under-18, Under-19 and Under-21 national team, playing with the Austria shirt for a total of 20 appearances “.