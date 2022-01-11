Official video of When I’m gone by Katy Perry with DJ Alesso
Here’s the video for When I’m gone by Katy Perry, the song released on December 29 by the singer-songwriter of Smile, in collaboration with DJ Alesso.
The clip, directed by Hannah Lux Davis, has already been presented at the National College Football Playoff Championship of yesterday evening.
Video I’m gone by Katy Perry
I’m gone by Katy Perry
[Chorus]
When I’m gone, I’m never really gone
You think you’re movin ‘on
But it won’t be for long, you’ll see
When I’m gone, I’m never really gone
You think you’re movin ‘on
But no one’s gonna feel like, feel like
[Verse 1]
Thought it would be easy
Easy to forget me
Let go of the memories (Ah-ah-ah-ah)
Now your bed is empty
And you’re wakin ‘up sweating
I’m still in your wild dreams
[Pre-Chorus]
Late nights, callin ‘me, callin’ me
Do anything to keep me close
Well, you should know it’s gonna be, gonna be
So hard for you to let me go
[Chorus]
When I’m gonе, I’m never really gonе
You think you’re movin ‘on
But it won’t be for long, you’ll see
When I’m gone, I’m never really gone
You think you’re movin ‘on
But no one’s gonna feel like, feel like
[Post-Chorus]
Me on top of you
Touch you like I do
No, you’ll never forget
When I’m gone, I’m never really gone
You think you’re movin ‘on
But no one’s gonna feel like, feel like
[Verse 2]
You’re chasin ‘the danger
It’s just in your nature
Look for me in strangers (Ah-ah-ah-ah)
All these pretty faces
No one can replace it
I’m always your favorite
[Pre-Chorus]
Late nights, callin ‘me, callin’ me
Do anything to keep me close
Well, you should know it’s gonna be, gonna be
So hard for you to let me go
[Chorus]
When I’m gone, I’m never really gone
You think you’re movin ‘on
But it won’t be for long, you’ll see (When I’m gone)
When I’m gone, I’m never really gone (Never really gone)
You think you’re movin ‘on
But no one’s gonna feel like, feel like (No one’s gonna feel like me)
[Post-Chorus]
Me on top of you
Touch you like I do
No, you’ll never forget
When I’m gone, I’m never really gone
You think you’re movin ‘on
But no one’s gonna feel like, feel like (Like me)
[Outro]
When I’m gone
When I’m gone
[Coro]
When I’m gone, I’ll never really be gone
You think about moving on
But it won’t be for long, you’ll see
When I’m gone, I’ll never really be gone
You think about moving on
But no one will feel like, no one will feel like
[Verso 1]
I thought it would be easy
Easy to forget
Let the memories go (Ah-ah-ah-ah)
Your bed is now empty
And you’re waking up sweaty
I’m still in your wild dreams
[Pre-ritornello]
Late at night, you call me, you call me
Do whatever it takes to keep me close
Well, you should know it will be, it will be
It’s so hard for you to let me go
[Coro]
When I’m gone, I’ll never really be gone
You think about moving on
But it won’t be for long, you’ll see
When I’m gone, I’ll never really be gone
You think about moving on
But no one will feel like, no one will feel like
[Post-ritornello]
Me above you
Touch you like I do
No, you will never forget
When I leave, I never really leave
You think about moving on
But no one will feel like, no one will feel like
[Verso 2]
You’re chasing danger
It is only in your nature
Look for me in strangers (Ah-ah-ah-ah)
All these beautiful faces
Nobody can replace it
I’m always your favorite
[Pre-ritornello]
Late at night, you call me, you call me
Do whatever it takes to keep me close
Well, you should know it will be, it will be
It’s so hard for you to let me go
[Coro]
When I’m gone, I’ll never really be gone
You think about moving on
But it won’t be long, you’ll see (when I’m gone)
When I’m gone, I’ve never really gone (never really gone)
You think about moving on
But no one will feel like, no one will feel like (no one will feel like me)
[Post-ritornello]
Me above you
Touch you like I do
No, you will never forget
When I leave, I never really leave
You think about moving on
But nobody will feel like, feel like (like me)
[Fine]
When I’m gone
When I’m gone