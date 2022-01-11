Official video of When I’m gone by Katy Perry with DJ Alesso

Here’s the video for When I’m gone by Katy Perry, the song released on December 29 by the singer-songwriter of Smile, in collaboration with DJ Alesso.

The clip, directed by Hannah Lux Davis, has already been presented at the National College Football Playoff Championship of yesterday evening.

[Chorus]

When I’m gone, I’m never really gone

You think you’re movin ‘on

But it won’t be for long, you’ll see

When I’m gone, I’m never really gone

You think you’re movin ‘on

But no one’s gonna feel like, feel like

[Verse 1]

Thought it would be easy

Easy to forget me

Let go of the memories (Ah-ah-ah-ah)

Now your bed is empty

And you’re wakin ‘up sweating

I’m still in your wild dreams

[Pre-Chorus]

Late nights, callin ‘me, callin’ me

Do anything to keep me close

Well, you should know it’s gonna be, gonna be

So hard for you to let me go

[Chorus]

When I’m gonе, I’m never really gonе

You think you’re movin ‘on

But it won’t be for long, you’ll see

When I’m gone, I’m never really gone

You think you’re movin ‘on

But no one’s gonna feel like, feel like

[Post-Chorus]

Me on top of you

Touch you like I do

No, you’ll never forget

When I’m gone, I’m never really gone

You think you’re movin ‘on

But no one’s gonna feel like, feel like

[Verse 2]

You’re chasin ‘the danger

It’s just in your nature

Look for me in strangers (Ah-ah-ah-ah)

All these pretty faces

No one can replace it

I’m always your favorite

[Pre-Chorus]

Late nights, callin ‘me, callin’ me

Do anything to keep me close

Well, you should know it’s gonna be, gonna be

So hard for you to let me go

[Chorus]

When I’m gone, I’m never really gone

You think you’re movin ‘on

But it won’t be for long, you’ll see (When I’m gone)

When I’m gone, I’m never really gone (Never really gone)

You think you’re movin ‘on

But no one’s gonna feel like, feel like (No one’s gonna feel like me)

[Post-Chorus]

Me on top of you

Touch you like I do

No, you’ll never forget

When I’m gone, I’m never really gone

You think you’re movin ‘on

But no one’s gonna feel like, feel like (Like me)

[Outro]

When I’m gone

When I’m gone

[Coro]

When I’m gone, I’ll never really be gone

You think about moving on

But it won’t be for long, you’ll see

When I’m gone, I’ll never really be gone

You think about moving on

But no one will feel like, no one will feel like

[Verso 1]

I thought it would be easy

Easy to forget

Let the memories go (Ah-ah-ah-ah)

Your bed is now empty

And you’re waking up sweaty

I’m still in your wild dreams

[Pre-ritornello]

Late at night, you call me, you call me

Do whatever it takes to keep me close

Well, you should know it will be, it will be

It’s so hard for you to let me go

[Coro]

When I’m gone, I’ll never really be gone

You think about moving on

But it won’t be for long, you’ll see

When I’m gone, I’ll never really be gone

You think about moving on

But no one will feel like, no one will feel like

[Post-ritornello]

Me above you

Touch you like I do

No, you will never forget

When I leave, I never really leave

You think about moving on

But no one will feel like, no one will feel like

[Verso 2]

You’re chasing danger

It is only in your nature

Look for me in strangers (Ah-ah-ah-ah)

All these beautiful faces

Nobody can replace it

I’m always your favorite

[Pre-ritornello]

Late at night, you call me, you call me

Do whatever it takes to keep me close

Well, you should know it will be, it will be

It’s so hard for you to let me go

[Coro]

When I’m gone, I’ll never really be gone

You think about moving on

But it won’t be long, you’ll see (when I’m gone)

When I’m gone, I’ve never really gone (never really gone)

You think about moving on

But no one will feel like, no one will feel like (no one will feel like me)

[Post-ritornello]

Me above you

Touch you like I do

No, you will never forget

When I leave, I never really leave

You think about moving on

But nobody will feel like, feel like (like me)

[Fine]

When I’m gone

When I’m gone