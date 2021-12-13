officially available the GeForce RTX 2060 with 12 GB of memory – Nerd4.life

GIGABYTE has also announced the availability of its cards GeForce RTX 2060 12GB, already in circulation since September but only now officially arriving in all markets. Specifically we are talking about the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 2060 WINDFORCE OC and the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 2060 D6, differentiated from the model of the past generation not only in the doubled memory, but also in the number of RT cores and Tensor cores which are equal to those of the GeForce RTX 2060 Super . The same power, therefore, for a low-end model exhumed for reasons of necessity.

The lack of chips in fact continues to create problems, also evident in the “cheap” prices sold at double the launch prices, with figures that exceed 700 euros. But given the use of 12-nanometer transistors, the production capacity of the GeForce RTX 2060s should be higher, which is also suggested by NVIDIA’s promise of a net increase in availability as early as the beginning of 2022.

The GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 2060 Windforce OC 12G

So we may soon see price drops for a card that looks like it was designed to attract the attention of the mining segment, boasting superior efficiency to both the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT. It is therefore hoped that it can ease the strong pressure on the gaming segment, also thanks to the doubling of memory which makes this model a plausible option, as long as the prices become more affordable, even for budget professional configurations.

Both the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 2060 Windforce OC 12G that the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 2060 D6 12G they mount the GIGABYTE Windforce cooling system, with two fans with alternating rotation, composite copper tubes with a greater surface in direct contact with the GPU and with the VRAM, backplate and high efficiency, despite an increase in consumption linked to the memory that sees the TPD go from the 175 W of the GeForce RTX 2060 Super to the 184 W of this new model.