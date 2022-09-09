Officials who do not declare assets will not be on the payroll

President Luis Abinader created la Commission for Compliance with Sworn Declarations of Patrimony of Officials and Public Servantswith the task of ensuring that the officials of the Central Government comply with the obligation to present affidavits of assets.

The head of the General Directorate of Ethics and Governmental Integrity, Milagros Ortiz Bosch, is director of the commissionalso made up of the Minister of Public Administration, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Comptroller General of the Republic and the Legal Consultant of the Executive Power.

This commission may recommend to the President of the Republic the application of the sanctions provided for in the law against officials that violate the obligation to present sworn statements of assets.

The provision was made in decree 343-22of July 6, 2022, in which the Comptroller General of the Republic was also ordered not to authorize the inclusion in public payroll of the officials of the Executive Power who have not complied with the requirement established in Law 311-14.

The aforementioned rule requires officials to submit a list of their assets and that of the conjugal community at their entry and exit from their functions.

“Public officials required to declare must submit, within thirty days after taking office, the sworn statement of the assets that constitute their assets and that of the conjugal community.mandates law 311-14.

The public servant must do the same when he is re-elected for a new period and when his functions have ceased, within a period not exceeding 30 days.

Those public servants who do not present the declaration of their assets incur in serious offenses of the third degree, sanctioned with the dismissal of the position according to the law number 41-08, of Public Function.

Who must declare?

The public employees who must declare are, in addition to the ministersthe administrators Y state bank managersas well as the presidents, vice presidents, superintendents Y state enterprise administrators.

Also they general administrators and deputy administrators, national directors, general directors and deputy directors of centralized and decentralized State bodieseither.

The same must be done by members of boards of directors of autonomous state bodies and the provincial governors.

In the military ranks, the chiefs and deputy chiefs of staff of the military institutions, general officers and other officers in positions of operational command or administration. The director of the National Police, departmental and regional managers and other officers in positions of operational command or administration.

RELATED

Similarly, the heads of the specialized security and intelligence bodies of the State, departmental and regional managers and other officers in positions of operational command or administration.

The president of the National Directorate for Drug Control, departmental and regional managers and other officials in positions of operational command or administration must declare assets. In addition, members of the National Drug Council.

The same for the members of the National Social Security Council, the National Treasurer, rector and vice-rectors of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD) and the members of the Monetary Board.

Disassociated officials Not only when they take office, but also when they leave office, officials are required to declare their assets. In other words, all high-ranking officials who have been removed from their duties at the wrong time have to do so, as has been the case with the Ministers of Youth Kimberly Taveras and Luz del Alba Jiménez Ramírez. Also, the Ministers of Education, Roberto Fulcar; the Minister of the Presidency, Lisandro Macarrulla; the Minister of Health, Plutarco Arias; and the Minister of Culture, Carmen Heredia.