offline server for the whole saga, FromSoftware investigates the PC vulnerability – Nerd4.life

The official Twitter account of Dark Souls announced that i PvP server Dark Souls 3, Dark Souls 2 and Dark Souls Remastered were disabled to investigate recent reports of a vulnerability that could allow external users to take control of our system.

Precisely, the official account wrote: “The PvP servers for Dark Souls 3, Dark Souls 2 and Dark Souls Remastered have been temporarily disabled to allow the team to investigate recent reports of an issue with online services. Dark Souls Prepare to Die Edition servers will be added to this list shortly. Sorry for the inconvenience. ”

In a second Tweet, the official account claims that the PvP servers of the Xbox version and PlayStation version of the games mentioned are not involved in this phase of investigation, so on consoles it will be possible to continue playing without any kind of problem.

We hope that the developers identify the problem and fix it as soon as possible. In the meantime, since you are forced to remain offline, you can play without problems Dark Souls Nightfall in the demo version, recently updated to update 1.1: here’s how to download and install it.