Kiari Cephus aka Offset, known to be Cardi B’s boyfriend as well as migos trapper, was arrested by Beverly Hills Police Department police officers Sunday afternoon, during a patrol. According to police, someone said they saw a man pointing a gun from inside a car. The person in question, after calling the police, would also provide a license plate number, which was crucial to be able to stop the car.

The charges are that he broke through a march of Trump supporters, and illegal gun carrying. In addition, it seems that the gun was pointed at the crowd, but it was not Offset who did it, but the person who was in the car with him: Cardi B.Offset’s cousin, meanwhile, would have documented everything with a Live Instagram. In the video, the police officer is clearly heard telling Offset to “not move” and “open the door”. The agent then tries to open the door, but the rapper replies: “No, it’s not legal! You can’t just open my door.” After a back-and-forth between the two, a second police officer intervenes in support of the first.

Offset arrested and released in Los Angeles with Cardi B’s cousin

The second police officer helped the first to open the door of the Migos rapper to get him out. Despite Offset’s opposition, the two manage to pull him out by opening the door. Before the video ends, the singer asks the policemen: “Why do you shake my wrist?”. To be arrested is the cousin of Cardi B, a 20-year-old boy, on charges of illegal carrying weapons. Cardi B’s boyfriend was then taken to the central, but released shortly after.

Marcelo Almanzar, the rapper’s cousin, was arrested and his bail was set at $35,000. CNN then caught up with Offset representatives, who told People Magazine that they “thank their fans for their support and wish everyone peace and security during these difficult times. He also encourages everyone to go out and vote because nothing changes if nothing changes.”

