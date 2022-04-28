Offset pays tribute to Virgil Abloh by getting a face tattoo

6 months after the death of Virgil Abloh, Offset revealed on social networks his tribute to the designer, whose face he got tattooed.

This is a beautiful tribute to Virgil Abloh by Offset. The member of the Migos and husband of Cardi B has indeed unveiled in recent days a new tattoo, placed at the level of the calf, which pays tribute to the American designer who died on November 28. We can thus distinguish the face of the creator of Off-White, as well as the mention “Do it for ‘V’” (“Do it for V” in French) as a slogan. A nice way to honor the memory of a man whom Offset was close to and whom he admired, as he had confided a few days after the death of Virgil in a long tribute he had paid him to the magazine vogue.

A symbol

If the death of Virgil Abloh had shocked by its sudden appearance and the youth of the designer, aged only 41, the latter had been secretly fighting cancer (precisely cardiac angiosarcoma) since 2019. A terrible disease which will have finally got the better of the a native of Rockford, Illinois, whose name rose to prominence in the early 2010s, when he (successfully) became the creative director of his good friend, Kanye West. A relationship that will then open many doors for him and, after hard work, will even allow him to become the first black artistic director of the LVMH group in 2018. If he was therefore a genius in the creative field, Virgil Abloh was also an example of success for tens of millions of young people around the world, he who had succeeded in an environment where success was however far from being promised to him.

