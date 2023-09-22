Offset Surprises ‘Beautiful’ Cardi B With Romantic Anniversary Gift

Offset has celebrated his “beautiful” wife, Cardi B, on their sixth wedding anniversary, and the former Migos rapper celebrated in true romantic style.

The “Clout” rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday (September 20) to share a series of photos of the “Bodak Yellow” rapper luxuriating in her Atlanta home while she posed with long white roses and other flowers. Is surrounded by. There were candles burning in their candelabra, and R&B music was playing in the background.

He wrote in the caption, “Happy Anniversary my beautiful beautiful wife.” “Since I met you, I have become a better person no matter what you have put me through and I can count on you in my life to have a loyal strong woman by my side.”

He added: “You have blessed me with beautiful children, you are my safe place in this crazy world. “You believe in me more than I do sometimes… I can’t imagine life without you… We continue life together, I love you.”

This prompted a comment from Cardi B (“Riding for you (racecar emoji) and you know it”) as well as a post of her own.

“Thank you so much baby,” she captioned her Instagram post. “Thank you for the flowers, the empowerment, the protection and being a great father to our children… I love so many things about you. I love the fact that I’m with an adult man who will provide, protect and help us both grow and can handle my mouth, my attitude, my confidence, my weakness and all this ass !!”

She continued: “My absolute favorite thing about you is that you study me and always pay attention to what I like. From my favorite colors, to my favorite brands, to my favorite foods. … I like that you’re into the details like I am because it always is.” Little things that make me smile or drive me off the wall. Happy Anniversary America.”

Check out the matching posts below:

The pair married in September 2017 after less than a year of dating and now have two children together – a daughter named Kulture and a son named Wave.

Earlier this year, Bronx appeared in the debut episode of Superstar Rebellion‘S jason lee show, Discussing her relationship with the former Migos rapper, Cardi shared how she fought to provide for her family after he filed for divorce.

Connected news Cardi B defends Offset after Nicki Minaj’s husband is placed under house arrest 21 September 2023

“Me and Offset, we weren’t seeing eye to eye,” Burdi said. “It was like, that same year I filed for divorce and everything. I’ll let him talk about it because that’s the main thing that was really bothering me, I’ll let him say it. I want her to say this because I think it’s really part of her story.

“The main thing is that I wanted him to stop and everything else, he stopped and he changed, and that showed me that he wanted to change for me,” she continued.

Cardi filed for divorce in September 2020, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Infidelity was not named as an issue at the time, despite cheating rumors being a point of contention several times throughout their relationship – including Cardi temporarily dumping him in December 2018.

Two months later, Cardi filed a dismissal “without prejudice” — meaning she reserved the right to re-file for divorce at a later date.