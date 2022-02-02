Offshore tension between Sicily and Calabria. NATO monitors Russian ships

“Allied forces routinely monitor Russian ships sailing near NATO waters.” An official of the Atlantic Alliance told ANSA when asked about the possible risks deriving from the Moscow vessels in the vicinity of the area where it is held the allied exercise “Neptune Strike”south of the Sicilian coast.

“Neptune Strike – continues the official – continues its patrol activities in the Mediterranean Sea. This highlights NATO’s ability to integrate the high-level maritime capabilities of an aircraft carrier strike group to ensure high operational readiness and defense of all allies. It is the first time since the Cold War that a full group of US aircraft carriers has come under the command of NATO. As Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has already said, NATO will always do what is necessary to protect and defend all allies ”.

What we know about Neptune Strike: three aircraft carriers together

Yesterday the large NATO exercise Neptune Strike began in the Mediterranean Sea. This 12-day exercise was announced in recent days by the United States. According to US Secretary of Defense John F. Kirby, this exercise had been on the schedule for a long time, but the NATO website did not show anything about this exercise after it was announced. Exercises with more than 9,000 people must be announced at least 42 days before starting.

Little is known about Neptune Strike yet. On Saturday it became clear that as many as three NATO aircraft carriers will exercise together, but this does not appear to be part of the aforementioned NATO exercise, as the French aircraft carrier is still in Toulon. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman will participate in the Neptune Strike on behalf of the United States. The Truman does not have to run in the Mediterranean, the carrier has been there for some time. Carriers are never alone and even now the Truman sails with several ships. In early January, however, these were the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers USS Bainbridge, USS Cole, USS Gravely and USS Jason Dunham and the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS San Jacinto. The Norwegian frigate KNM Fridtjof Nansen (class of the same name) is also part of the American Carrier Strike Group.

The dialogue between American and Russian diplomacy

Serghei Lavrov “gave no indication” of upcoming plans for a de-escalation in Ukraine. This was reported by US sources after the telephone conversation between the Russian Foreign Minister and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. According to sources, the next step will be Russia’s delivery of a “formal response”

validated by President Vladimir Putin to the letter sent last week by Washington.

The Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin this morning. At the center of the talks were the latest developments in the Ukrainian crisis and bilateral relations. President Draghi underlined the importance of working towards a de-escalation of tensions in the light of the serious consequences that a worsening of the crisis would have. A common commitment was agreed for a sustainable and lasting solution to the crisis and the need to rebuild a climate of trust.

In the phone call with Prime Minister Draghi, Russian President Putin confirmed Moscow’s intention to “continue to support stable gas supplies to Italy”. This is what the Kremlin says, quoted by TASS.

Moscow will not hold back in the face of threats of US sanctions on the Ukrainian crisis: the Russian embassy in Washington announced today before the expected telephone conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “We will not back down and stand at attention, listening to the threats of US sanctions,” the embassy wrote on Facebook, adding that “it is Washington, not Moscow, that is generating tension”.

