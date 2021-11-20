Offshore wind, 40 projects presented at Mite: half in Sardinia and Sicily

The Ministry of Ecological Transition is continuing its work aimed at encouraging the development of a new generation of floating plants

ROME. 40 projects of floating offshore wind farms were presented to the Ministry of Ecological Transition, mainly off the coast of Sicily and Sardinia (more than 20), along the Adriatic coast (more than 10) and, for the remainder, distributed between the Ionian and Tyrrhenian. The Mite makes it known in a press release. «The Ministry of Ecological Transition – reads the note – is continuing its work aimed at encouraging the development of a new generation of floating offshore plants, located off the Italian coast and therefore devoid of any impact on the landscape. In particular, the first round of bilateral meetings with the individual companies and groups of proposing companies is coming to an end ».

64 expressions of interest were received, of which 55 from companies and business associations, 3 from environmental protection associations (WWF, Legambiente and Greenpeace) and 7 from other subjects (ANEV, Elettricità futura, CNA, CGIL, University Polytechnic of Turin, OWEMES – association of researchers, CIRSAM – International Consortium for Adriatic and Mediterranean development and research). Of the 40 projects received, about twenty are detailed.

“A further round of meetings is already planned – concludes the note – to enhance the possible synergies deriving from the provision of more plants in the same sea areas, in agreement between the proponents, and to share the status of the works with the protection associations environmental and other participating subjects “.

The companies that have so far responded to the Ministry’s announcement are: AGNES, Ansaldo Energia, Aprimari srl, BayWar.e. Progetti srl, Blue Energy Milano srl, Blunova srl ​​(Grupop Carlo Maresca spa), CCMS-cooperative, construction, assembly, services, C&C Consulting Engineering srl, Coolbine srl, Copenhagen offshore partners, Deme offshore, Ecomac srl (Ecopirme Italia srl ​​Group) , Edilgroup srl, Edison Spa, Energia 2020, Eni SpA (and GreenIT SpA, joint venture with CDP Equity), ERG spa, Essenergy srl, Falck Renewables Spa (and Blue Float Energy International SLU), Fincantieri SpA, Finpower Project srl, Fori – Fred. Olsen Renewables, Franco Ricco Industries 2050 srl, FRI – EL Green Power spa, GR Value SpA, Macchia Group, Hope, Ibernordic Energy (with Copenaghen Energy A / S), Ing. Ciborra Bruno, Ing. Mongiardino Bartolomeo, Iron Solar srl, Leonardo (Cyber ​​Security), Med Wind Italia srl ​​(Renexia), Moncada Energy Group, Nexta Project Development srl, Nurax Wind Power, Ocean Winds, Principle Power inc., Psaier Energies, Repower Renewables SpA, Rina SpA, Rosetti Marino, RWE Reneeables in Italy offshore, SAIPEM, Seapride Engineering srl, Seawind Italia srl, 7Seas Wind srl – Ichnusa Wind Power, SIMIC spa, Sorgenia, Studio Renewable, Tecno Lab, TG srl Energie Rinnovabili (Tozzi Green), W4E Company Presentation, Wind Power Development ( VESTAS). (HANDLE)