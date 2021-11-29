Offside: test on semi-automated technology in Qatar

The original name is “automated offside”, the technology communicates with the Var room and not with the referee. Fifa begins testing tomorrow in Doha, in the Arab Cup. The goal is to have it at the 2022 World Cup

Poor linesmen, if this experiment goes well they are ruined and will be the first figure to be retrained in the football of the future … It’s joking, of course, and the hope is that the ball will never do without men and their very human mistakes. But the fight offside now seems close to really convincing results. Today an offside of a few centimeters is caught by the Var, but there is always the doubt that the moment of throwing the ball, or the shot of the player, cannot be caught in the exact instant. In theory, the problem could be solved in the future if the new technology – the “automatic” offside – were to be the central target. The tests that FIFA starts tomorrow in Doha, in the Arab Cup, will be very, very important.

Semi automated – La Gazzetta had anticipated the news on 6 March. The original name is “automated offside”, or rather “semi-automated” simply because the technology communicates with the Var room and not directly with the referee. When you manage to cut this passage, the “semi” will be deleted from the definition. Pierluigi Collina, head of world referees, spoke about it before the start of the Arab Cup: “We are working on a Var light, less expensive, with less avar, and above all on the new automatic offside. Because we realize that sometimes the response times of the Var are long. Now we can have faster and more accurate answers, because the ‘full-automated’ will evaluate not only the player’s position, but also his involvement in the action ”. And therefore, hopefully, it will dispel doubts in real time.

Qatar goal – Johannes Holzmüller, director of the Football Technology & Innovation department, explained how the new technology works: “We will have a camera installed on the roof of the stadium. The video tracking data will be sent to the operations room. The offside line and the detected kick point will be provided to the replay operator in near real time and then show to the Var ”. A software will process all the data. The experiments were slowed down in 2020 due to the pandemic, but in 2021 there was an acceleration. The goal is of course to bring the semi-automated to the World Championship in Qatar.

November 29, 2021 (change November 29, 2021 | 10:04 am)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link