News

OFTV is the new app by OnlyFans without costs and without nudity

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

OnlyFans finally has an application for Android (and not only): it’s called OFTV and differs from the platform in two ways that are anything but secondary: it presents neither nudity nor costs.

At present, OnlyFans has some 130 million monthly users, who use the platform to follow fitness instructors, learn new recipes, and have access to adult content. Precisely because of the subscriber presence of nudity, Google and Apple had not so far opened the doors of the Google Play Store and the App Store to OnlyFans.

What is OFTV

With OFTV, the situation changes: the founder and CEO of OnlyFans Tim Stokely finally has an answer to give to those who ask him about an official app. In reality, the application was in development for some time and is available for download since January, however OnlyFans has decided to promote it only now.

Right now, OFTV, accessible both from the official website and via the mobile app, looks like a library with little more than 800 videos, divided into sections such as: fitness, cooking, music, podcasts and so on. On the platform they will be present creator already active on OnlyFans, including Mia Khalifa, Bella Thorne and Holly Madison, albeit with different content from those proposed so far and without nude images.

CEO TIM Stokely recently told Bloomberg that: “OFTV offers fans a super-convenient way to watch content from their favorite creators. There is no adult content on OFTV. Since it is not monetized and has no direct impact on creators’ earnings, we are able to be featured in app stores“.

Loading...
Advertisements

Currently, OnlyFans – which has more than one million active creators generating $ 2 billion annually, of which it earns 20% ($ 400 million) – does not plan to introduce subscriptions, paid content or advertising on OFTV. The new app is part of a strategy aimed at building a more neutral corporate image, breaking away from its reputation as a mere adult content platform.

How to download OFTV for Android

The OFTV application for Android devices is available for free download on the Google Play Store and you can try it by clicking on the badge below.

Read also: OnlyFans, we know the uncensored social network better

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

827
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
662
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
615
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
496
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
486
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
476
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
470
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
429
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
410
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
402
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top