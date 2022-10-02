OGC Nice: Youcef Atal’s little bridge over Neymar ignites the Web (video)

Foot – During the match between PSG and OGC Nice, the in international has Algerian Youcef Atal managed to achieve a sumptuous little bridge over Neymar Jr. Enough to ignite social networks in particular! Dzair Daily tells you more in its Sunday, October 2, 2022 edition.

A small bridge to the taste of all football enthusiasts! The young Algerian right-back of OGC Nice, Youcef Atal, shone with a thousand lights last night, thanks to his breathtaking technical gesture on the Brazilian star of PSG, Neymar Jr. This is how the African champion 2019 created the event on the Web.

Do not move ! We explain all the details on this subject in the following lines. After a temporary suspension due to injury, the native of Tizi Ouzou produced an exceptional performance in his last match against the Parisians, at the Parc des Princes.

Indeed, he managed, this Saturday, a small bridge over the will-o’-the-wisp of the reigning French champions to then deliver a nice pass to one of his teammates. An incredible dribble that drove Aiglons fans and French Ligue 1 enthusiasts completely crazy.

Many were then those to express their amazement at the gesture of the pure product of Paradou AC, last night, on all communication platforms. However, have you noticed the reaction of Neymar Jr after this fabulous technical gesture from Youcef Atal? (Re)Discover it below!

PSG – OGC Nice: here is the reaction of the Brazilian Neymar Jr

By the way, just after the small bridge, Neymar Jr did not hesitate to go and greet its author, Youcef Atal. A very nice attitude of fair play signed by a symbol of creativity and intelligence in dribbling.

Remember also that the top scorer of the Algerian team, Islam Slimani, had also recently managed a small bridge on the famous Spanish defender, Sergio Ramos. A technique that marked the match between Stade Brestois 29 and Paris Saint-Germain.