Ogier: “I had snow but I saw Seb’s choice.” Loeb: “It’s a bit far now.” The statements.

They will set off again tomorrow for the last four stages of the Rallye Monte-Carlo 2022 with a gap of 21.1 seconds. Another beautiful episode of a historical rivalry between two authentic champions. On one side Sebastien Ogier in his first season part-time and on the other Sebastien Loeb that he has no intention of stopping running.

At the end of today’s day, both released some quick statements, revealing a particular background: at the last tire change of the day Ogier “spied” Loeb’s choice, managing to stretch right on the finish.

These are his words:

I had planned to fit four snow tires, the safest solution. And then I saw that Loeb would hit the road with four slicks and I decided to change at the last second. Difficult to drive in the slippery parts but a lot of fun in the dry.

Loeb had noticed who accepts the verdict of the stopwatch:

Now it is a little further. We tried but Ogier knew this and made a change last minute. Really difficult to drive, there was a risk of error but here we are.

Stay tuned because between Loeb and Ogier it’s far from over.

Photo: Luca Barsali