OglioPo, the most advanced diagnostics for Medicine and emergencies

CASALMAGGIORE – Oglio Po hospital is enriched with two new important ultrasound scanners thanks to as many donations. The presentation of the diagnostic devices took place yesterday morning in two stages. The first took place in the multi-specialist care unit of the Medicine department, which was assigned an Esaote ultrasound system from the Amici dell’Ospedale Oglio Po Association, represented by the president. Claudio Tuscan and from Maria Pink Ghizzardi and by Rotary Club Brescello Tre Ducati, present with Alberto Zanettisecretary, e Federica Sarzi, adviser. For the Oglio Po there were the medical director of Asst Rosario Caninothe doctors Raffaele Dancers, George Spiders, Simone Bonardi, Antonella Saccani, Laura Pelagatti, Alessio Pedrazzini, Matteo Molfetta, Maria Teresa Acquaronithe contact person Daps Rachel Bini and the head nurse Angela Lusettiin addition to Angela Bigi of the management secretariat.

The director of the Oglio Po Emergency Room Antonella Grazia Capelli

“Warm thanks to Friends of the Hospital and Rotary – said Canino -. The new ultrasound system will serve as an additional support with respect to the use of the stethoscope (the instrument used for auscultation of the viscera, ed.) “. Ballini explained that “the device will be used to perform echocardiograms, color doppler echoes and simple lung ultrasounds”. Ragni, director of Internal Medicine, in turn thanked: “We felt the need for this ultrasound a lot and among other things, Dr. Ballini’s skills are thus further implemented”.

The ultrasound machine donated to the medical ward

The second stop was at the emergency room, to which the mindray TE-7 color doppler ultrasound system was donated by the Amici dell’Oglio Po. A device that, as explained by Antonella Grazia Capelli, director of the emergency room, «allows a high standard of image quality and great handling, features extremely useful in critical situations for making quick and precise decisions. Still in the context of urgency, it makes it possible to use different probes, allowing a head-to-foot study to be carried out quickly at the patient’s bed ».