Oh Hollywood! Despite MeToo, actresses continue to earn less

As is commonly said, this is a movie we’ve already seen. The pay gap between actors of different genders in Hollywood is still alive. Australian Margot Robbie is currently the highest paid actress with 12.5 million dollars for his leading role in Barbiebut Leonardo DiCaprio will receive 30 million for the western directed by Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon.

Access our website

Will Smith was offered 35 for emancipation. Not to mention Tom Cruise and his unprecedented 100 million won for reviving the saga of top gun.

In 2015 the actress Patricia Arquette gave an acceptance speech for her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress went viral because he harshly criticized this inequality. A year later she said that she had lost roles for having dared to speak.

Having starred as a feminist icon What Thelma & Louise in 1991, a movie that was supposed to change the rules of the game for women in the industry, and see how little it really changed, Geena Davis created The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media that works to investigate why women continue to have fewer opportunities.

At the next Emmy Awards, on September 12, the actress will receive a special award for the work of her Foundation. Her advice: keep fighting and be very supportive of each other.

It seems ironic that it’s just Barbie, the doll of the 200 professions, which even reached space, which has put Margot Robbie at the top of the best paid chart. Directed and written by feminist director Greta Gerwig, the film will be released in July 2023. And speaking of equality, Ryan Gosling, who plays his eternal boyfriend Ken, will receive the same 12.5 million as Robbie.

It will not be the same in the musical sequel to Joker 2. It is already known that while Joaquín Phoenix will charge 20 million dollars to put himself back in the skin of the Joker, Lady Gaga will only get 10 million for lending the body and voice to Harley Quinn, the villainous companion of the Joker that Robbie coincidentally comes from interpreting in another saga.

Even though the perception is that Gaga will be important in the film, which will be released in October 2024 and has a tentative title that speaks of the duo (Joker, madness for two), your check will be inexplicably smaller.

When the actors sympathize

Bryce Dallas Howard confirmed the great disparity between his salary and that of his co-star Chris Pratt in the saga of Jurassic World. The actress told her that, aware of the inequity, Pratt offered to negotiate for both of them the same amount in commissions on the marketing products.. Actor Chadwick Boseman went further, stood up and demanded the same salary for his co-star Sienna Miller in 21 Bridges. Although exceptional, these contributions are very valuable.

Jessica Chastain account that has refused to receive less than his co-stars. She calls it “drawing a line in the sand.” It wasn’t that long ago that Michelle Williams almost had a heart attack when she found out that she was being paid $1,000 to shoot extra scenes for the movie. all the money in the world while Mark Wahlberg charged more than a million for the same work.

“It reinforced my belief that equality is not an inalienable right,” Williams complained to her country’s Congress.

The University of Pennsylvania opened a debate on the topic this year and welcomes contributions from filmmakers who want to explore the case. In the midst of a pandemic, the University of Wisconsin asked an economist, John Heywood, to investigate the wage disparity in Hollywood.

The conclusion was that over 1,300 films, analyzing actors and actresses at the same level of prominence, women were paid on average 25 percent less than their male counterparts. The researcher wonders if the public helps discrimination by accepting that action movies are almost always tied to the fate of a male lead.