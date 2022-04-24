Oh I didn’t come! The Control Center of our iPhone always at hand without even touching the screen

The Control Center is a reference point within our iPhone. From there we can modify the brightness, the volume, activate or deactivate Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and much more. Accessing the Control Center is as easy as swipe down from the top right of the screenbut there is an alternative, a very interesting one.

A double tap on the back and you’re done

Although accessing the Control Center is really easy, with larger iPhones or with only one hand available and the other occupied, sometimes it’s hard to reach the upper right corner necessary to deploy it. In this situation, we can opt for a very simple system: double-tap on the back of the iPhone to access the Control Center.

A really useful option that we can activate whenever we have an iPhone 8 or later running iOS 14 or later. Fulfilling the requirements, the steps to follow are the following:

We open the app Settings on our iPhone. We came in Accessibility. We came in Play. At the bottom we tap on play back. we choose double tap. we choose Control center.

Nothing more. We can now exit the Settings app and check that a couple of taps on the back of our iPhone will show us the Control Center instantly. A most interesting resource that, as we will have seen in step six, It also helps us to access the notification center (among others), perhaps with the triple tap shortcut.

As with individually adjusting the size of the text of the apps of our iPhone or iPad or in the images with VoiceOver, Apple devotes considerable resources to the accessibility of all its products. Functions like this, designed above all for users with certain motor difficulties, are really useful for everyone. Certainly good news.