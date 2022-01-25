Oh Mama! 3: Christine Baranski hopes the film will be made

Christine Baranski has revealed that he hopes it will be realized Oh Mama! 3the third film inspired by ABBA songs and the musical about the iconic band.

The first installment of the story fetched over $ 602 million worldwide, and the sequel was produced ten years later.

Producer Judy Craymer had already talked about the possibility of producing Mamma Mia! 3 in June 2020, noting that the initial plan was to make a trilogy. However, the pandemic seems to have slowed the development of the sequel.

Christine Baranski, who plays Tanya in the films, has now stated that she would be interested in reprising the role if the third chapter were shot: “If we could go back to the set and have fun in the same way, find ourselves shooting together on an island in Greece, having dinner together in the evening in some wonderful trattoria or tavern, I don’t think anyone would have anything to say.“.

The main problem, however, seems to be linked to the commitments of the cast which includes stars of the caliber of Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgard and Lily James. However, Christine stressed: “I always think it would be fun to be able to go back to that Greek island and film ourselves having dinner and telling stories while singing Abba songs.“.