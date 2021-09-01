Oh mama! Here we go again: tonight on Canale 5 the film with Lily James and Amanda Seyfried

Tonight on Canale 5, premiered at 21:20, Mamma mia! Here We Go Again, the 2018 film starring Lily James and Amanda Seyfried based in part on ABBA songs.

After the death of her mother Donna, Sophie is organizing the reopening of the family hotel on the Greek island of Kalokairi, in which only one of her three fathers can participate: Sam. The girl’s well-being is also troubled by the constant quarrels with her husband Sky. Sophie will ask the three potential parents, how they had met their mother, thus discovering how the events of the past have a heavy influence on the present as well.

In the cast of Mamma Mia! Here we go again, in addition to all the performers of the first chapter, such as Amanda Seyfried and Meryl Streep, also the new entries Lily James, Jeremy Irvine, Hugh Skinner, Josh Dylan, Alexa Davies and Jessica Keenan Wynn.