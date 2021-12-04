“Oh mama!” reopens the Sistina Theater

Listen to the audio version of the article

After almost two years, the Sistina Theater in Rome reopens, the temple of musicals (today) and musical comedy (yesterday); he does so with “Mamma mia!”, already a great success on his stage before the pandemic. In Milan Riccardo Muti holds the seventh edition of his Accademia dell’Opera Italiana, dedicated to Verdi’s “Nabucco”. The season opens at La Scala with another opera by Verdi, Macbeth, conducted by Riccardo Chailly. While in Florence another of the major conductors, Valerj Gergev, brings his Orchestra from St. Petersburg, with a program dedicated to dance.

Rome

On the 7th the Sistine Chapel reopens with “Mamma mia!”, The famous musical, signed by Massimo Romeo Piparo, which has already recorded extraordinary numbers with over 500 thousand spectators in just over 200 performances before the pandemic.

Luca Ward, Paolo Conticini, Sergio Muniz and, in the role that was in the film by Meryl Streep, Sabrina Marciano will be the protagonists, with Abba songs such as Mamma Mia!, Dancing Queen, The winner takes it all, Super Trouper and many others . 24 songs that have been translated into Italian and, like the dialogues, edited directly by the director. Reruns until January 9th.

Milan

On the 7th at La Scala the inauguration of the season with Verdi’s “Macbeth” conducted by Riccardo Chailly, a beautiful singing company, directed by David Livermore, repeats until 29 December.

The seventh edition of the Accademia dell’Opera Italiana, founded by Riccardo Muti, takes place from 4 to 15 December at the Prada Foundation. The public will thus be able to participate in the entire path of rehearsals and concerts dedicated to Verdi’s opera Nabucco. Muti, with the Cherubini Orchestra he founded, thus continues in the training project aimed at young conductors, which will end on the 14th with the performance of the opera conducted by Muti, in the form of a concert.